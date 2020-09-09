Doctor: program reduced infant mortality by 80% in four years

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–The infant mortality rate in Columbus has dropped significantly over the past few years thanks to multiple community wide programs for our expectant mothers. One of those programs is called Moms2B and this month it’s celebrating 10 years of success.

“When I first started the program my life was the worst,” said Moms2B client, LaTeeya McGhee.

LaTeeya McGhee was going through a divorce, she was homeless and six months pregnant with daughter number two.

“When I first got there, I felt like no one would understand.”

“We publicized a reduction from 15 dying per thousand to 2.9 so it was a significant five-fold reduction over four years.”

She quickly realized they did. Weekly meetings connecting with other expectant moms and getting resources to help her through one of the toughest times of her life was just what she needed.

“I started building relationships with everyone so it became easier,” said McGhee. “There were some Wednesday afternoons where we didn’t want to go home so we would all venture to a park close by and continue talking and meeting like we were at Moms2be.”

Three months later, LaTeeya gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Bry-Ann Amour Rose.

“In the first neighborhood we worked with we publicized a reduction from 15 dying per thousand to 2.9 so it was a significant five-fold reduction over four years of the program,” said Dr. Pat Gabbe with OSU Wexner Medical Center and founder of Moms2B.

Dr. Gabbe started the program a decade ago with a simple goal, to educate our new moms, specifically in lower income areas and help the babies thrive after birth.

Dr. Patricia Gabbe (second from right), a pediatrician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, founded a pregnancy support program that integrates services and support into neighborhoods with high rates of infant mortality.

“We’re going to help you with our child development specialists we’re going to help you have a healthy pregnancy and give you a hug when you walk in. I knew stress was a big part of why there must be higher rates in urban black women and I wanted something that could reduce stress,” said Dr. Gabbe. “We focused on a cooking and a stress reduction model and we know diet is a huge part also in healthy pregnancy and we knew nutrition was harder for people living in poverty.”

They also provide people to help from all different fields including counselors, specialists and of course volunteers to give personal perspectives. Right now, they are offering ten zoom calls per week and anyone can join as long as they’re pregnant.

“Education is empowerment. We empower our moms to advocate for themselves to be strong advocates so they have a healthy pregnancy and a positive experience when they go into the hospital to deliver ,” said Dr. Gabbe.

As for LaTeeya, she graduated from a community health worker program and is now working at Moms2B helping other women who need help just like she did a few years ago.

“I see pregnant women and I’m like do you know about us? You need to know about us!”

She shares with other women who are pregnant that this program is special and helped her not only turn her life around but ensure her daughter will thrive in her first few years of life.

Women at Moms2B participate in “sister circle” to get to know each other. The program offers medical services, education and support to women in neighborhoods with high rates of infant mortality.

“Every mom is a success but TeeYa is a special success,” said Dr. Gabbe.

To celebrate ten years, they are holding a virtual 5k. You can donate what you choose and walk or run anytime during the month of September. Moms2B also has a program for the dads, subsequently called Dads2B. Anyone can participate and join the program, the only requirement is that you are pregnant.