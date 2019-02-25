Doctor investigated over drug overdoses at Mount Carmel seeks board hearing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dr. William Husel, the physician at the center of the Mount Carmel drug overdose scandal, has requested a hearing before the State Medical Board of Ohio.

The medical board suspended Husel’s license Jan 25 after Mount Carmel Health System revealed that Husel had ordered excessive and potentially fatal doses of pain medication for patients under his care. Husel had 30 days to request a hearing. No date has been set.

Earlier this month, the board announced it was moving forward with consideration of additional discipline up to and including the possibility of permanent revocation.

Mount Carmel says it has identified at least 35 patients who were affected by the excessive dosing including at least 29 who received potentially fatal doses.

At least 21 lawsuits have been filed so far on behalf of the families of patients who died after receiving excessive doses of pain medication including Fentanyl and Dilaudid.

The state medical board said that prior to issuing Husel’s suspension in January, he had appeared before board members but declined to answer most of their questions citing his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination.

Mount Carmel fired Husel and suspended 23 other employees including nurses, pharmacists and managers.