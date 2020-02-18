Do you recline your airplane seat? The debate continues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — By now, you have probably seen the video shared on twitter last week of a woman reclined in an airplane seat and the passenger behind her is repeatedly pushing the back of her seat. That video has sparked a debate about personal space among airline passengers.

Travelers across the country are now reevaluating flying etiquette and what exactly that entails.

“I do think courtesy would be to turn around and see who is behind you and then ask.”



“I think if you pay for your ticket and the seat reclines, you should be able to recline.”

“I understand he was against the bulkhead so couldn’t move but at the same time he doesn’t have to make someone else have a trip that’s horrible.”

Many people at John Glenn International didn’t agree with the way the man in the video handled the situation.

“If that was a guy sitting there, he would have turned around and punched him.”

Even OSU Football players are sounding off on social media about the question. Former linebacker, Josh Perry weighed in, saying, ” Tall people understand why this is important. Planes weren’t built for tall people in the first place. The least we could get is some courtesy.”

Former tight end, Jake Ballard tweeted, “Maybe the airlines should make short people section to cram more bodies on the plane. Just enough room to sit but no leg space. Makes them more dollars.”

And it all circles back to the discussion about flying etiquette. It’s a discussion that may go on for a while because there is no right or wrong answer.

“Just be nice folks, just be nice.”