DNA sample links suspect to three stranger rapes over five-year span in Franklin Co.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Prosecutors say a man’s DNA have linked him to multiple rapes over a five-year span in Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Tyrone Dee Smith, 44, was linked to three unrelated and unsolved stranger rapes after his DNA was a match in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

O’Brien says Smith is connected to three rapes that occurred between 2013 and 2017 in Franklin County.

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Smith for one count of Rape with a Firearm Specification, two counts of Rape, one count of Kidnapping with a Firearm Specification, and two counts of Kidnapping, for a total of six counts.

All three rape victims had sexual assault exams completed following their attacks.

“Police detectives submitted the victim’s sexual assault exam kits to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. A DNA profile on the rapist was established and entered into CODIS. Earlier this summer there was a CODIS hit to Tyrone Dee Smith following the DNA submission from his pending Non-Support of Dependents case, which linked him to all three of the unsolved rapes,” O’Brien stated.

Smith has not been arrested at this time.