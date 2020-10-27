DNA confirms body found in Westerville is Emily Noble

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville Police announced Tuesday that DNA analysis confirms a body found in September is Emily Noble.

The DNA analysis was conducted by Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Previously, the Delaware County Coroner gave a preliminary identification based on dental records.

Noble’s body was found on September 16 in a wooded area near where she was reported missing. She was previously last seen on May 24, 2020.

The area was searched on three different occasions by police before the body was found, including at least once by a cadaver dog, police said. An investigation into how the body got there will be conducted, Westerville Police Chief Charles Chandler said in September.

Police do not know how long the body was in the area of County Line Road before it was found, but Chandler said there was decomposition of the body at the site.

According to a 911 call recording released by Westerville Police, the body was found by a group of people who were searching for Noble.