Distraught Mansfield man reported missing, may have loaded gun

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Mansfield Police are searching for a missing man his family said is distraught.

Jarrod Olson, 29, was reported missing early Friday morning by his wife.

The wife told police that her husband, who was in a distraught state of mind, left the home sometime during Thursday night.

Jerrod’s vehicle was located at a family member’s home on the south side of Mount Vernon.

A loaded handgun was reported missing from the family member’s home.

Jerrod may have left the area on foot, but it is possible he was picked up.

A search of the area failed to turn up any sign of Jerrod.

Jerrod is a white man approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, and with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have information concerning Jerrod’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, Mount Vernon Police at (740) 397-2222 and/or Mansfield Police at (419) 755-9724.