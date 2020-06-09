Distracted driver corridor set up on I-71

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the first distracted driver safety corridor in central Ohio, and really all that means is if you’re not driving safely, there is a high probability that a trooper will catch because they’ll be out and visible on this busy stretch of I-71.

“You are six times more likely to be involved in a distracted driving crash that you are to be involved in a crash when you are under the influence,” said Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) spokesperson Brooke Ebersole.

Central Ohio saw about 4,700 distracted driving crashes from 2017 to 2018, including 13 fatalities. Ebersole said studies show there’s an increase in distracted driving crashes on the stretch of interstate 71 between Delaware and Murrow counties.

“You’re seeing drivers upload on social media, watch YouTube videos, talk on FaceTime,” said Ebersole.

Driver Ed Wingo, like others on the road, see it all the time.

“Trying to text and drive at the same time, swerving lanes and like, whoa, then you notice, ‘Oh, hey they’re on their phone,'” said Wingo. “It’s trouble, you know.”

Now on this 22 mile stretch of 71, it may turn into more trouble for drivers, because ODOT and Ohio State Highway Patrol are partnering to crack down on this issue.

“What we’re looking to is still those primary moving violations that are associate with distracted driving, and when we start seeing those violations, we’re going to check and see what the driver is doing while their driving,” said OSHP Lt. Eric Caudill.

Troopers will be focused on this area, with their eyes on you and your driving habits, and don’t worry — there are plenty of signs telling you when the safety zone starts and ends.

At the end of the day, the corridor is here to encourage safety.

“Driving requires both your hands, both your eyes, and 100 percent of your attention,” said Ebersole. “So, you’ll start to see these corridors pop up in different places.”

An additional corridor in central Ohio is planned for U.S. Route 33 between Franklin County and State Route 188 near Lancaster later this year.