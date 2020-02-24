Dispatch Home and Garden show in full swing at Ohio Expo Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The annual Dispatch Home & Garden Show featured more than 350 local, regional and national craftsmen and professionals.

It runs Feb. 22 through March 1st at the Bricker and Celeste buildings in the Ohio Expo Center. The Show will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except for Sundays, when it will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Show is closed Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Adult tickets are $13 when purchased at the door. Adult admission is $10 plus a convenience fee when purchased in advance on the Dispatch Home & Garden Show website, www.DispatchHomeAndGardenShow.com.

Celebrities and other programming will happen all week on the Simple Bath Simple Kitchen Home Stage, including:











Steve and Leanne Ford, from HGTV’s Restored by the Fords (Feb. 29); and Columbus Zoo’s Director Emeritus Jack Hanna will bring his menagerie of animals to the show on March 1st.

In a collaboration with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 10 Central Ohio landscapers have picked one region of the Zoo as inspiration for their backyard landscape vignette, including the Zoo’s newest region, Adventure Cove, opening in May. These gardens are called Gardens on the Wild Side.

Each garden will have a topiary animal feature that represents that region – some of the featured topiaries will be a lion, gorilla, rhino, sea lions, kangaroo, manatee and others.

There will be hands-on family activities for children throughout the week (check the stage schedules and Ohio Mulch booth schedule for more specifics).