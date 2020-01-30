Disney on Ice is back in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Disney On Ice presents Dream Big: There are showings Wednesday, January 29 – Sunday, February 2 at Nationwide Arena.
Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com
Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney on Ice presents Dream Big comes to Dayton. Join the wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.