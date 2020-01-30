Disney on Ice is back in Columbus

Again this morning there is a slight risk of isolated flurries or freezing drizzle. It will be cloudy but conditions may finally favor a peek at the sun, yes it’s still there, this afternoon. Even with the combination of surface high pressure and an upper level ridge high temperatures the clouds will remain pretty stubbornly in place. will only be a couple degrees above normal, near 40.

Tonight will also be mostly cloudy and dry with very light and variable winds under high pressure. The low will be in the upper 20s.