1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Washington Court House City Schools Waverly City Schools Zane Trace Local

Disney on Ice is back in Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Disney On Ice presents Dream Big: There are showings Wednesday, January 29 – Sunday, February 2 at Nationwide Arena.

Tickets start at just $15 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney on Ice presents Dream Big comes to Dayton. Join the wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools