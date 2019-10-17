Disney dream job? Get paid to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

(WJW) — Are you a big Disney fan? You could earn $1,000 just for watching all your favorite movies.

In anticipation of the launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, the website Reviews.org is selecting one Disney fan to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days.

“Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?) Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!” Review.org’s website says.

There are a few requirements:

You must be 18 or older

You must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident

You must be “swift as a coursing river, with all the force of a great typhoon.”

If you’re chosen as the biggest Disney fan, you’ll also get a subscription to Disney+ for a year and a Disney-themed movie watching kit including a mouse-themed blanket, four cups, a Pixar popcorn popper and movie theater popcorn kernels.

Here is a list of movies you must watch:

101 Dalmatian

Aladdin

Boy Meets World

Cars

DuckTales

Finding Nemo

Frozen

Hercules

High School Musical

The Incredibles

Kim Possible

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Malcolm in the Middle

The Mandalorian

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Simpsons

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

That’s So Raven

Toy Story

Up

Wall-E

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Zootopia

To apply, just fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of your favorite Disney movies.

For more information about the position, click here.