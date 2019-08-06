DISCUSSION: What to do about gun violence?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Following a deadly weekend with 31 people killed and scores injured, the debate about what to do about gun violence in the United States has reared its head again.

With both sides of the political aisle calling for some kind of legislation, whether it addresses mental health or restrict gun access, we sat down with two local representatives of both sides of the argument.

Watch the video above as Gerard Valentino, co-founder of Buckeye Firearms, and Jennifer Scholl, of the Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence, discuss the issue.