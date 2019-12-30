Discounted rides offered in Central Ohio for NYE

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– If you plan on celebrating the New Year like it’s the second coming of the Roaring Twenties, you’re going to need a safe, sober way home.

Various discounted rides are being offered throughout Central Ohio to help people offset the cost of a taxi or car services.

Dublin + Safe Ride of Central Ohio + Lyft

The City of Dublin and Safe Ride of Central Ohio are partnering to offer $10 off rides from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1 in the Lyft app. Riders must be either picked up or dropped off within Dublin City limits in order for the discount to work. Use promo code DUBNYE19 for the discount. Each rider may only use the code once, but it can be used round trip if two or more travel together

Lyft

Lyft is not offering any general discounts or promo codes specifically for New Year’s Eve unless through an event or city, but there are still ways to save some money. You can refer new users to Lyft with their referral program and get ride credits for each new user that uses your referral code. Lyft also offers discounted rides for new riders with promo codes. CLICK HERE for the codes.

Uber

Uber, like Lyft, is not offering any discounts or promo codes specifically for New Year’s Eve, but there are still ways to save some money. You can refer new users to Uber with their Rider Referral Program and get ride credits for each new user that uses your referral code. Uber also offers discounted rides for new riders with promo codes. CLICK HERE for the codes.

Quick Columbus Taxi

NBC4 has reached out to Quick Columbus Taxi but has not heard back yet. They are not currently promoting any deals on their website. The number to call for a Quick Columbus Taxi Columbus ride is 614-500-7222 or 614-874-6666.

Yellow Cab of Columbus

NBC4 has reached out to Yellow Cab of Columbus but has not heard back yet. They are not currently promoting any deals on their website. The number to call for a Yellow Cab ride is 614-444-4444 or you can download the Yellow Cab app.

AAA

AAA of Central Ohio is not offering discounted or free rides. A spokesperson tells NBC4 some AAA clubs offer that service, but it is not available in the Columbus area. CLICK HERE for more information on their Holiday Safe Ride Program.