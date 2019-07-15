Discount tickets available to see ‘The Bundy’s’ at Franklin Co. Fair through NBC4’s Stuff the Backback

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH)– Ohio music trio and former ‘The Voice” contestants will perform Wednesday at the Franklin County fair.

The Cincinnati natives perform Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the main stage at the fairgrounds in Hilliard. The cost is an admission ticket to the fair, which you can get at $4 per person if you bring a backpack stuffed with school supplies for NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack campaign.

The Bundys, Megan, Katey and Ryan Bundy, were the first trio to ever audition for The Voice. They’re also the grandchildren of Tom McNutt, who served as NBC4’s on-air gardening expert for nearly 25 years. McNutt died in 2017 at the age of 84.

You can also see a preview of The Bundy’s show Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. on NBC4’s Daytime Columbus with Robyn Haines.

