Disc golfers spend hours on the links in freezing rain

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – While Central Ohio faced sleet, ice, rain, and freezing temperatures Saturday, some people embraced it all.

More than 80 disc golfers spent all day in the elements playing in the 29th annual Columbus Ice Bowl at the Brent Hambrick Memorial Disc Golf Course in Westerville. Despite the weather, the tournament attracted more golfers than originally planned, expanding the event to two 20-hole rounds to accommodate an extensive waiting list.

“Honestly, I figured there would be plenty of people that didn’t come out,” said tournament director Kristy Moore.

The tournament, hosted by the Columbus Flyers Disc Golf Club, was billed “no wimps, no whiners” and the intrepid disc golf community did not disappoint.

Disc golfer David Keller said, “We’ve got a bunch of guys out here that are really committed and really excited to be playing. I think it’s really cool to be seeing this many people out.”

The 2020 event was not without setbacks. Moore explained they experienced a slight delay because the ranger assigned to open the gates woke Saturday morning to his truck frozen shut. Once inside, volunteers had plenty of work before the course was playable.

“We had a couple of guys out walking the course as early as they could when they opened the gates, salting all of the tee pads and getting them safe for people to play,” said Moore.

Many of the players brought several changes of clothes, plenty of towels and some plastic bags to keep themselves and their equipment dry.

“The wet definitely affects how you’re holding the disc, but everyone’s dealing with it so it’s not too bad,” Keller explained.

Part of the Ice Bowl registration fees went to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank and golfers were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items with them. Moore expected the event to raise at least $1,000 for the charity.

“It’s all for charity. And if they can come out in this weather and have a good time, I feel like they can probably have a good time about any time,” she said.