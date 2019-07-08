Disaster Recovery Center to open Monday in Circleville to aid May’s tornado victims

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Anyone affected by the storms, tornadoes and flooding from late May now have someone to answer their questions.

FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center Monday and be on site through Wednesday, July 10, to assist renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by the storms from May 27-29.

The center will be located at the Pickaway County Offices, 160 Island Road, in Circleville. Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. each of the three days the center is open.

Eleven Ohio counties have been approved for individual assistance including Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mahoning, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry and Pickaway counties. Additional recovery centers will be opening to support survivors in other counties.

At the disaster center, representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and other Ohio agencies are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide information about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

Before visiting the center, residents should register for federal aid one of the following ways: