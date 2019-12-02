Disabled Gahanna man reported missing

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCHM) — Gahanna Police are searching for a man with developmental disabilities who has been missing since early Sunday morning.

William Williams, 25, is a black male, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last reported wearing a gray jacket, blue sweatpants, and black Timberland boots.

He was last seen in the area of Sutton Place in Gahanna Sunday around 12:50 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gahanna Police at 614-342-4240.

