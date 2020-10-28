Disability Rights Ohio creates election day hotline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group that advocates for the rights of Ohioans with disabilities is setting up an election day hotline.

Disability Rights Ohio wants to be available to address problems ranging from accessibility to polling places to transportation and even making sure blind Ohioans have access to electronic ballots.

The non-profit organization does not endorse candidates but it does have information on its website about where candidates stand on key issues, including Medicaid.

“Any kind of long-term service or support pretty much has to be accessed through Medicaid because it’s not really available through private insurance or even Medicare,” said Kerstin Sjoberg, executive director of Disability Rights Ohio. “Housing accessibility is a big area. Education, special education especially, right now with the pandemic and the virtual environment we are seeing a lot of impact with students with disabilities, so those issues are issues that our elected officials are going to have an impact on.”

Disability Rights Ohio is advising people with disabilities to make a plan on how best to vote safely this year. Their hotline will be open on election day from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., the same schedule as the polling locations.

The hotline number is 800-282-9181.