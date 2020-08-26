Diocese of Columbus announces $1 million settlement to former St. Charles student

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Catholic Diocese of Columbus announced Wednesday it has settled a lawsuit involving abuse allegations at St. Charles Preparatory School.

The lawsuit, filed in August of 2018, claims Reverend Monsignor Thomas Bennett molested a student approximately six times, while on school grounds during the 2002-2003 school year.

According to the diocese, Bennett served at the school for 46 years. He died in 2008.

The diocese and the plaintiff agreed to a $1 million settlement, paid from a fund for uninsured or under-insured claims. The diocese did not admit guilt in making the settlement. The former student was originally seeking damages in excess of $2 million.

Bennett does not appear on the list of credibly accused clergy in the diocese. A footnote on that list indicates that because the matter is currently in litigation, a credibility determination has not been made.

