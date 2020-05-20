Dining-in to resume, safety measures taken

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– RollzRice Indian Kitchen on Polaris reopened for takeout two weeks ago. Seema Chugwani says a core group of some regular customers returned.

“I’m so happy to see them and they are happy to see us,” Seema said.

Seema and her husband Kailash says the are still doing about 30 to 40 percent of the business they had before the Covid-19 related shutdown. They hope to double that by reopening their dining room beginning Thursday.

They have added a sanitizing station at the front door, floor decals, sneeze guards at the cash register and they have removed a couple of tables to allow for safer spacing.

“We are doing the best we can to make sure the customer feels safe when they’re picking up or placing an order or when they’re coming in and sitting down and eating,” Kailash Chugwani said.

A survey by the Ohio Restaurant Association found that 54 percent of restaurant owners planned to reopen their dining rooms Thursday. Another 28 percent said they planned to reopen shortly thereafter.

At Arepazo in the Brewery District, they’ve posted QR codes at each table so customers can use a smart phone to access a menu. For customers without a smart phone, disposable paper menus will be available.

Manager Michael Bush says the restaurant staff has been trained in some new safety-related requirements.

“Making sure that every table and chair is completely wiped down and disinfected after every use, making sure that they wear gloves while rolling silverware and making sure they’re practicing social distancing as much as possible and wearing masks,” Bush said.

Bush said they have removed a few tables from the dining room and the number of seats at the bar has gone from 15 to just 6. He expects that managing social distancing among customers may get challenging at times.

“I think it’s going to be a very delicate balance,” Bush said. “It’s just going to have to be explaining to them that we’re not trying to be mean, we’re not trying to be mad or to enforce stupidity, we’re enforcing common sense.”

The staffing level will return to almost what it was before the pandemic-related shutdown, according to Bush. And, he says, everyone is anxious to reopen the dining room.

“I have reservations for all weekend already, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. So I think we’re going to get a good turnout, fingers crossed. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”