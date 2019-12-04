Live Now
Digital insurance competitor to Root launches in Ohio

by: Columbus Business First

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

An auto insurance startup founded by Esurance alumni that follows the same business model as Root Inc. has started selling policies in Ohio.

This is just the third state for San Francisco-based Noblr Inc., which sold its first policies in Colorado in June and in October launched in Texas, Root’s biggest market.

Both all-digital insurers sell directly to consumers and use their apps to measure driving behavior, using that data to adjust premiums. Both say good drivers can save a lot compared with traditional plans, and that their collective movements should lead to safer roads.

