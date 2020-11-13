Did you hear that? Low-flying military planes rattle Lewis Center, Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two low flying B-1B Lancers alarmed some residents of Lewis Center and Westerville during afternoon military exercises near Columbus.

At about 3:45 p.m. two low-flying B-1B Lancers were on military exercises over the northeast suburbs of Columbus, said a spokesperson with the Columbus Airport Authority.

The aircrafts are not affiliated with any airports in the area, the spokesperson said.

People who were in Westerville at the time the planes flew over said on Twitter that the rumble from the planes gave them a jolt.

Thanks to the jet that flew 5 feet above my house in westerville for scaring the daylights out of me. — Katie (@KatiePetZim) November 13, 2020

According to the US Air Force fact sheet, the B-1B carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory.

It can deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time, the fact sheet said.