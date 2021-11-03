COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will be taking some time off of the public eye after being exposed to two staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

DeWine’s office released a statement saying the governor and Fran have both been full vaccinated and have received their booster shots.

Both have tested negative for COVID and are showing no symptoms.

Neither of the DeWines will be participating in previously scheduled events in person through Sunday and will be tested daily for COVID.