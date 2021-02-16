DeWine wants schools reopened by March 1; Columbus still without plan for all grades

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine reiterated his administration’s stance Tuesday that any school that accepts the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan must have students back in the classroom by March 1.

That includes Columbus City Schools, which has not released a plan to have all of its students back to in-person or hybrid learning by the deadline.

“If the school is not going to have every student back fully in-person or hybrid by March 1, then they’re breaking the agreement,” DeWine said.

Columbus City Schools’ students pre-kindergarten through fifth grade attend in-person classes two days a week, with the other three days online. Those identified with complex needs and students in career and technical education programs also attend this same hybrid learning model.

The district has said transportation issues are holding up returning all students to at least some in-person classes.

During his coronavirus briefing, DeWine said all the school districts across the state but one signed the agreement to get students back into the classroom.

“I think taxpayers, I think the citizens of Ohio, but more importantly, the children have the right to say, ‘If that was the agreement, you should go ahead and do that,’” he said.

The governor added that students, particularly in urban centers like Columbus, need to get back in school for academic, emotional, and social reasons.

The decision to vaccinate the state’s teachers and other school employees before other groups of Ohioans was a “tough call,” the governor said, but had to be done in order to get the students back into schools.

“We felt that it was worth it, tough call, but worth it to get these kids back in school, to go ahead and say, ‘Yes, we’re going to vaccinate your employees, we’re going to vaccinate your teachers, anybody else in your school who wants the vaccine, but the deal is you need to be back in full force March 1,’” DeWine said. “I don’t know how to explain it any other way.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted echoed DeWine’s stance.

“Remember, they knew what the promise was when they signed the document,” Husted said. “Everyone knowingly took the vaccine knowing that those were the rules.”

A Columbus City School Board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A preview posted on the district’s website does not mention a discussion of in-person instruction.

DeWine said the return to school plan has, generally, been a success.

“Overall, it’s been worth it,” he said.