DeWine vetoes bill that would have limited ODH powers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As expected, Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have limited the power of the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) to issue health orders during a crisis.

“Senate Bill 22 jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan,” DeWine said in a statement announcing the veto. “It goes well beyond the issues that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 22 strikes at the heart of local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”

Senate Bill 22 would have given the General Assembly the power to rescind orders issued by the governor or ODH. It would also have limited a public health State of Emergency order to 30 days, unless the legislature votes to extend it.

Some Republicans in the General Assembly have accused DeWine and ODH of overextending their power during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans in the statehouse have said they have the votes needed to override DeWine’s veto.

This is the second such bill DeWine has vetoed since December. Back then, he vetoed SB 311, a similar bill proposed by Republicans to limit the health orders the DeWine administration could issue. That veto failed to garner enough votes in the General Assembly to be overturned.