Governor DeWine to unveil gun violence legislation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine will unveil legislation as part of his STRONG Ohio plan to address gun violence on Monday.

The legislative proposal will contain the portions of Governor DeWine’s 17-point STRONG Ohio plan that require changes in Ohio law in order to enact, according to Dan Tierney, a spokesman for DeWine.

DeWine will be joined by several elected officials and leaders from across Ohio who support the STRONG Ohio plan, Tierney said in a press release.

DeWine announced his 17-point plan to address gun violence in August after the Dayton mass shooting.

Nine people were killed and more than two dozen were wounded in the early morning attack Aug. 4 in the Dayton historic Oregon District.

Much of the plan deals with increasing penalties for felons who possess a gun illegally, or use a gun in the commission of a crime, or for when a gun is used in the commission of a felony in general, or for when someone makes a strawman purchase for someone else, or for when an adult sells a gun to a minor, to name a few.

DeWine also signed an executive order in August creating the Ohio School Safety Center at the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS).​

The staff will be responsible for analyzing web activity for threats, notifying authorities when necessary, and providing education and resources to school districts and their staff through training programs.​

He said the center will be a “key tool in preventing violence in our schools.”​