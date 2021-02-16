DeWine to announce innovation, job creation district in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are scheduled to announce a partnership aimed at creating jobs and driving innovation in Columbus.

The announcement of the Columbus Innovation District is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The governor’s office describes the district as “a unique partnership and investment to drive innovation and job creation in Ohio.”

DeWine and Husted will be joined by a number of officials in making the announcement: