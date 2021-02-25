DeWine: Sports and entertainment venues can allow 25% indoor capacity, 30% outdoor capacity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that, under certain restrictions, sports and entertainment venues in the state can start allowing people again. 

During his Thursday briefing, DeWine said sports and entertainment facilities will be able to reopen with 25% maximum indoor capacity and 30% maximum outdoor capacity provided they follow established precautions. 

“This is a start. If the situation improves in spring/summer, this could be expanded,” said DeWine.  

Ohio’s coronavirus infection rates have slowly been declining over the past weeks.  

Some of the facility requirements for reopening will include: 

  • Mandatory mask wearing for employees/customers  
  • Spectator pathways that allow for social distancing  
  • Seating in pods of no more than six people, recommended to be of the same household. Seating pods must be separated by at least six feet

General admission (lawns, standing room, infields) will be allowed as long as masks are worn, and 6-foot distancing can be marked/maintained.

DeWine also said guidelines would be released soon in regards to events like proms, graduations, fairs and the like.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

