Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 13 cases confirmed, 159 under investigation
DeWine requests waivers from Trump administration to aid with coronavirus outbreak

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking the Trump Administration for specific waivers to build a system to help Ohioans through the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

DeWine said the letter is asking for additional waivers and access to more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers.

According to officials, they’ve sent 17 different healthcare requests which include recertification of healthcare professionals and federal medical funding to utilize state resources elsewhere.

DeWine announced 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Friday, with 159 people under investigation.

DeWine announced 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Friday, with 159 people under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

