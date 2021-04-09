DeWine puts Ohio’s new abortion law into effect immediately

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday to put a new law into effect immediately that requires that the fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried.

The bill was passed by the General Assembly in December and went into effect this week. DeWine’s order allows the Department of Health to begin enforcement immediately instead of waiting out the normal 120-day period for rule-making.

The move comes as the law is facing a legal challenge from state abortion clinics and the ACLU of Ohio. They argued last month in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that a lack of rules makes complying with the law “impossible.” The law replaces an earlier one that required aborted fetuses to be disposed of “in a humane manner” but did not define “humane.”

Abortion opponents said the new language assures human dignity, while abortion-rights groups say it’s intended as a hurdle to getting an abortion.