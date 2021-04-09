DeWine pushes back executions for three Ohio death row inmates to 2024

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine granted reprieves Friday to three Ohio death row inmates as problems in securing the drugs needed for lethal injections continue.

The three individuals were scheduled to be executed this year. They are:

Timothy L. Hoffner: scheduled to be executed Aug. 11, rescheduled for June 18, 2024

John David Stumpf: scheduled to be Sept. 15, rescheduled for Aug. 13, 2024

Lawrence A. Landrum: scheduled to be executed Dec. 9, rescheduled for Oct. 15, 2024

A statement read, “Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.”

Hoffner was convicted in a 1993 Toledo murder along with Archie Dixon. In December, DeWine pushed back Dixon’s execution date from June to 2024. Stumpf was convicted in a 1984 murder in New Concord, and Landrum in a 1985 murder in Chillicothe.

Like DeWine, state Attorney General Dave Yost has complained recently of issues in Ohio’s death penalty system.