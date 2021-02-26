DeWine proposing changes to Ohio foster care system

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is announcing proposed budget changes to the state’s foster care system.
Among DeWine’s new proposals: $32 million to expand OhioSTART Program, $24 million will help bring Wendy’s Wonderful Kids to every county, $10 million will go to recruiting more foster parents.
According to DeWine, there are more than 15,000 children in Ohio’s foster care system and often that system focuses more on adults than the children it is meant to serve.
“These kids only have one chance to grow up, so it is imperative that we get this right,” said DeWine.