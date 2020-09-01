DeWine praises U.S. Marshals’ operation that rescued 25 endangered children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine praised the efforts of the United States Marshals Service for the part it played in rescuing 25 missing and endangered children over the last month.

During his press briefing Tuesday, DeWine said he talked with the U.S. Marshals office for the northern district of Ohio about the operation, called Operation Safety Net.

The fight against human trafficking is something DeWine said he has been a part of for most of his political career.

“As attorney general, I created the Human Trafficking Task Force in support of local law enforcement investigating human trafficking, rescued survivors and prosecuting johns and other perpertrators,” the governor said, adding he was proud to sign Senate Bill 6 last year, which increased penalties for those convicted of human trafficking crimes.

The task force identified hundreds of potential victims and put them in contact with the proper services, DeWine added.

“It’s important that all Ohioans recognize the signs of human trafficking,” DeWine said.

Some of those signs are young runaways, people who often talk about traveling, a young person with someone older then themselves, someone with a controlling boyfriend, someone who is rarely alone, signs of physical abuse including malnutrition, or young people without proper identification.

“We would hope to see this program expanded,” DeWine said, adding the U.S. Marshals Office told the governor said the program is working well in that northeast part of the state.

The children rescued as part of Operation Safety Net were between the ages of 13 and 18. They were found in Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Euclid, Willoughby, and Miami.

According to the Marshals’ Service, about a quarter of the cases were related to human trafficking or prostitution.

“Not all runaways are trafficked, but a large percentage of those who are trafficked are in fact runaways,” DeWine said.

Anyone with information on missing kids should call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-492-6833