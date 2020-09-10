DeWine: OSU has ‘good argument’ to try to play fall sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he spoke with Ohio State University Athletic Director Gene Smith about the Big Ten and OSU playing sports this fall.

He said his discussions with Smith and OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson lead him to believe the university has a good argument for having fall sports.

“I think there’s a pretty good argument that makes sense to try to have that season,” DeWine said. “The argument is that because they have the capability of testing very frequently . . . they know what’s going on.”

DeWine was asked about Ohio State because on Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he would recommend Ohio State suing the Big Ten if the football season is canceled this year.

“There’s a real incentive for athletes who want a season, who want to play to avoid doing stupid things as well all do . . . but there’s a real incentive for them not to do that, to be careful,” DeWine said. “I think that you can look at these student-athletes as being as safe as anybody on campus or maybe more so.”