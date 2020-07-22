DeWine not in favor of House Bill 6 repeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for the repeal of 2019’s House Bill 6, the legislation at the center of the Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder bribery scandal, but republican governor Mike DeWine is not one of them.

“No, I would not [support the repeal of House Bill 6],” he said answering NBC4’s Dan Pearlman’s direct question about repeal.

“For a long time I have advocated, Lt. Gov. [Jon Husted] has advocated, for a balanced energy policy in the state of Ohio. We think having nuclear plants is a part of that balanced policy,” he continued.

DeWine also stated he believes the nuclear plants in Ohio would have gone under if it were not for the bailout money.