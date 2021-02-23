DeWine lowers flags in Ohio to half staff in honor of 500,000 dead from COVID-19

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine ordered Tuesday that U.S. and Ohio flags on state grounds be lowered to half staff in remembrance of the over 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Flags will fly lower until sunset Friday. DeWine’s order is similar to one from President Joe Biden for flags on federal property.

The United States is believed to have passed 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. In Ohio and several other states, an audit is underway to ensure that the death counts are accurate.

