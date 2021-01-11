DeWine lays out legislative agenda for 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine has Schmidt’s sausage and Buckeye crème puffs on the line tonight in a friendly wager with the governor of Alabama on the outcome of Monday’s National Championship Game.

The game, though, is just a brief respite from work on the governor’s agenda for 2021.

Colleen Marshall talked to DeWine Monday about pushing that agenda through the GOP-controlled General Assembly that notably already rejected his efforts to keep guns out of the hands of convicted felons.

“I am very disappointed that the legislature has not taken up the bill that we sent them, but I have learned over four decades in government that people that get things done are persistent and, frankly, stubborn, and I am persistent and I am stubborn and I am coming back to the legislature this year,” DeWine said of Senate Bill 175.

Previously, Ohio law required someone to first attempt to retreat before using deadly force in self-defense any place that is not their vehicle or home. The bill, now law after DeWine signed it, removed the words “vehicle” and “home,” and instead, people will have no duty to retreat as long as they are legally allowed somewhere.

That bill initially contained a proposal to raise penalties for violent offenders caught with a gun, part of what DeWine calls common-sense gun reforms promised to the people of Dayton after a mass shooting there in 2019.

Instead, lawmakers passed, and he signed, an expansion of “stand your ground,” removing the duty to retreat. Studies show that disproportionally harms Black people.

“Well, I had certainly talked to people who were against it, I talked to people who were for it,” DeWine said. “I looked at everything. Over half of the states have a similar law such as this.”

Still, the governor said gun reform will top his agenda, along with a plan for police reform that includes more training and getting rid of police who he said are not good people.

And, of course, economic and coronavirus recovery are part of his agenda as well.

“This truly is the year of recovery,” DeWine said. “We’ve got to beat down this COVID. We’ve got to continue to get shots in people arms and we’ve got to move forward.”

As for last week’s uprising in the nation’s Capitol…

“It was just a tragedy,” the governor said. “It was horrible. No American can watch that scene, those scenes, and not think it was absolutely horrible.”

The governor puts at least part of the blame on President Donald Trump’s message to the crowd at a rally earlier that day.

“Donald Trump did not win the election,” he said. “Look, I was for Donald Trump, I support him, but he did not win the election. Joe Biden won the election and that is clearly what the facts and the evicence shows.”

But DeWine also said with a little more than a week left in the Trump presidency, he believes impeachment is not necessary and will only further divide the country.