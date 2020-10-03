DeWines, Husted all test negative for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Following President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted all tested negative for the virus.

The results of the tests were announced Friday night.

DeWine tested positive for the virus in early August, but a second, more accurate test showed a negative result.

Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus Friday. The president was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday night after showing symptoms of the virus, shortness of breath, and a fever.

Husted was in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

DeWine said earlier in the day Friday that the news of the Trumps’ diagnoses took him aback.

“As careful as Fran and I had been, this was a reminder to us as well, a reminder to everyone that this virus loves everybody the same, as Dr. Acton used to say,” DeWine said, referring to state health director Amy Acton.

In addition, Ohio Congressmen Jim Jordan and Tim Ryan announced they also tested negative for the virus after being tested Friday. Jordan met with Trump aboard Air Force One Tuesday before the first presidential debate in Cleveland.