DeWine extends Ohio statewide curfew into new year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine has extended Ohio’s statewide curfew until Jan. 2.

The announcement came during his regular news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon. The statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. was set to expire later this week after being in effect for three weeks.

#NEW: Governor DeWine says they believe that the curfew and mask enforcement put in place three weeks ago have had an impact. Today the ODH is extending the curfew to January 2, 2021. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) December 10, 2020

DeWine said that certain nighttime sporting events would receive exemptions to the curfew. Those include the Columbus Crew playing the MLS Cup final at Mapfre Stadium on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals playing home games on Monday Night Football, and the University of Cincinnati playing host to its football conference championship game.

As of Dec. 10, a total of 531,850 (+11,738) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,298 (+111) deaths and 31,142 (+452) hospitalizations.

The curfew began on Nov. 19.