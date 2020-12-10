DeWine extends Ohio statewide curfew into new year

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine has extended Ohio’s statewide curfew until Jan. 2.

The announcement came during his regular news conference on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday afternoon. The statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. was set to expire later this week after being in effect for three weeks.

DeWine said that certain nighttime sporting events would receive exemptions to the curfew. Those include the Columbus Crew playing the MLS Cup final at Mapfre Stadium on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals playing home games on Monday Night Football, and the University of Cincinnati playing host to its football conference championship game.

As of Dec. 10, a total of 531,850 (+11,738) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,298 (+111) deaths and 31,142 (+452) hospitalizations.

The curfew began on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools