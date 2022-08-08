COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton is getting some extra recognition ahead of her trip to Ohio to promote the state’s Imagination Library.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Dolly Parton Day in the Buckeye State. The official declaration document from his office lists the star’s numerous achievements, including launching the original Dolly Parton Imagination Library in her home state of Tennessee, and encourages children to take part in Ohio’s program.

As previously announced, Parton will attend a private luncheon along with First Lady Fran DeWine on the Ohio State University campus “to raise financial support and awareness for the Imagination Library program in Ohio.” The free program currently mails more than 327,000 Ohio children an age-appropriate book every month. Children from birth to the age of five across the state can take part in the reading initiative.

To learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio or to sign up an eligible child visit ohioimaginationlibrary.org.