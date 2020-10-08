DeWine calls plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer ‘shocking and horrible’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and attempt to ‘overthrow the government’ is shocking and horrible.

“Thank goodness officials took appropriate action to prevent this from taking place,” DeWine said. “It is a despicable act. It is horrible and everyone has to denounce this.”

The alleged plot was first discussed during a meeting in central Ohio.

Six men are facing federal charges for the alleged plot. A document filed in federal court identifies the suspects as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

“People can disagree with their governor as many Ohioans do with this governor and go about it the proper way,” DeWine said. “But this act is frightening . . . this is horrible.”

DeWine was also asked about the safety of polling places and how Ohio is ensuring safety for everyone at every location.

“There’s a lot of discussions going on, a lot of exercises being done,” DeWine said. “Sheriffs play a particular role in regards to this, so these discussions are going to continue to go on and we’ve got a ways to go before the actual election day itself.”

