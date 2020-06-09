DeWine calls for police guidelines when dealing with protesters, comply with use of force, hiring standards

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine is directing the department that oversees Ohio’s police departments to begin making changes in regards to the use of force.

DeWine announced that Ohio Criminal Justice Services will begin developing a new minimum standard on how law enforcement officers respond to mass protests.

“Through this standard, we want our peaceful demonstrators to feel safe when asserting their First Amendment rights and for the public to be protected against violence and destruction of their property,” the governor said during a statehouse briefing Tuesday.

The new standard will be developed through the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Relations task force.

“I’m asking the collaborative to examine such issues as at what point in a protest do measures like tear gas, pepper spray, non-lethal projectiles become necessary,” DeWine said. “Two, what tactics and techniques are, in fact, best practices for dealing with a crowd that is failing to disperse. Three, how can law enforcement prevent members of the media from being injured, and four, when do tactics become excessive for a given situation.”

The governor added that when demonstrations change from peaceful to violent – when officers see physical violence or property destruction — law enforcement must be empowered to handle the situation.

“We are not looking to give a small number of violent protesters a free pass, far from it,” DeWine said, adding the state wants peaceful demonstrators to feel safe and for the public to be protected.

DeWine issued the decree after demonstrations in downtown Columbus turned contentious with police using pepper spray and other crowd-dispersal techniques and looters damaging businesses. Over the last handful of days, however, the protests have remained peaceful.

The governor is also calling on more than 400 of the state’s law enforcement agencies to become certified in Ohio’s use of force and hiring and recruitment standards as laid out in the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Relations task force, established by former Gov. John Kasich in December 2014.

In August of 2015, the task force established state standards for the use of force including the use of deadly force and agency employee recruitment and hiring in an effort to instill a greater confidence with the public.

“There may be many reasons why these departments have not done that,” DeWine said. “I’m sure that they would say that their standards are just as good, if not higher.”

Of Ohio’s law enforcement agencies, 79 percent of the state’s officers work for an agency that is either certified or in the process of becoming certified in the state’s use of force and recruitment standards. However, according to DeWine, the total number of certified agencies is about half of all the state’s law enforcement departments.

DeWine has directed the OCJS to reach out directly to these agencies and to assist them however they can to achieve the standards.

The following departments in the following central Ohio counties have not complied with the task force’s standards, followed by the number of officers within each department:

Delaware County

Ashley Police Department 4

Delaware Police Department 56

Ostrander Police Department 4

Sunbury Police Department 14

Franklin County

Blendon Twp. Police Department 18

Brice Police Department 5

Franklin Twp. Police Department – Franklin 17

Groveport Police Department 27

Harrisburg Police Department 16

Mifflin Twp. Police Department 9

Obetz Police Department 20

Valleyview Police Department 12

Fairfield County

Baltimore Police Department 13

Carroll Police Department 9

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office 160

Lithopolis Police Department 5

Millersport Police Department 10

Pickerington Police Department 36

Sugar Grove Police Department 8

Pickaway County

Ashville Police Department 18

Commercial Point Police Department 9

New Holland Police Department 15

South Bloomfield Police Department 17

Licking County

Alexandria Police Department 1

Buckeye Lake Police Department 4

Hartford Village Police Department 7

Kirkersville Police Department 4

Pataskala Police Department 30

Saint Louisville Police Department 15

Union Twp. Police Department – Licking 2

Utica Police Department 17

Madison County

Madison County Sheriff’s Office 159

West Jefferson Police Department 20

Union County