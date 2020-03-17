DeWine announces order pushing delay of elective surgeries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday his administration would be issuing an order pushing hospitals to delay elective surgeries and procedures in order to preserve hospital beds.

According to Dr. Andy Thomas from OSU’s Wexner Medical Center, criteria for defining a ‘non-elective’ surgery has been developed by the Ohio Hospital Association.

“The way we will define things that are not elective, are a surgery or procedure which is life-saving, a surgery or procedure that preserves an organ or limb for a patient, a surgery that will reduce the risk of metastasis or progression of disease for cancer or another condition, or a surgery that will reduce the risk of progression to severe symptoms for the patient,” said Thomas.

Those types of procedures will not be subject to the governor’s order.

Hospitals around Ohio are currently at about 75 percent capacity, which is normal for this time of year, DeWine said.

“Ohio’s hospitals have plans in place for addressing a bigger surge,” DeWine posted on Twitter. “We are prepared.”

DeWine said the administration is doing everything it can to make sure every Ohioan has whatever it is they need, whether that’s a ventilator or a hospital bed.

“We’re planning ahead, doing everything we can,” he said, adding that flattening the curve of the spread of the disease is the most important goal in keeping the disease from spreading.

OSU Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth and Mt. Carmel health groups made the call to cancel elective surgeries and procedures effective at the close of business Wednesday.

OhioHealth said canceling elective procedures will have the following benefits:

help protect our patients from possible exposure to the COVID-19

increase inpatient bed capacity

preserve personal protective equipment (PPE)

free up equipment such as ventilators and equipment for critically ill patients

conserve the critically threatened blood supply

Patients are urged to contact their medical care provider to see if their procedure is postponed.