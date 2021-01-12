DeWine activates Ohio National Guard to assist with Biden inauguration

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered 580 Ohio National Guardsmen to remain on active duty ahead of next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is an activation of members of the National Guard to bring them up to the highest level that is needed and to be available for use in Washington and in the state of Ohio,” DeWine said during a coronavirus briefing Tuesday.

The activation, issued via a state order, allows the guardsmen “to begin training in preparation to assist during the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.”

Later in the news conference, DeWine said he is prepared to activate more guardsmen if needed, but that he was following the advice of Ohio National Guard Gen. John C. Harris as to the number of guardsmen to activate.

DeWine said he would be signing the state order Tuesday.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 as Congress met to confirm the election of Biden to the presidency.