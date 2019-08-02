DeWine: 4 additional Ohio counties added to disaster designations due to storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday announced that four additional Ohio counties have been added to the list of Ohio counties covered by U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretarial disaster designations.

In a new letter, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said there were sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster designation that adds the Ohio counties of Williams, Fulton, Morrow, and Union to the list of Ohio counties covered by the disaster designations, according to DeWine.

Earlier in the week, DeWine encouraged farmers in 40 other Ohio counties to seek potential relief from the USDA following Secretarial disaster designations in their counties or contiguous counties due to rain, flooding, or other weather conditions, DeWine said in a press release.

According to the USDA, a Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary and contiguous counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, which may include FSA emergency loans.

In June, DeWine requested a USDA Secretarial disaster designation for Ohio and met with farmers about the effects of heavy rainfall this year.

DeWine said farmers should contact their local FSA offices for additional information. Click here for additional information on USDA’s disaster assistance program.