DeWine: $10M in grants will beef up public school, university security

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that $10 million in grants will be disbursed to Ohio’s public schools and universities for needed security upgrades.

The grants are coming from the Ohio School Safety Center, which is under the umbrella of Ohio Homeland Security. The school safety center helps schools and police squash threats and acts of violence.

The money is broken down into two grant programs, according to DeWine, that will each award $5 million to qualifying schools: The 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program for public colleges and universities, and The K-12 Safety Grant Program for public schools.

These state-based grant dollars provide an opportunity for schools to collaborate with first responders to not only identify areas of improvement for security and safety, but actually have the means to do something about it and fill the gaps to keep students and staff safe. Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Tom Stickrath

Schools applying for the grants must first conduct a security and vulnerability assessment so they can pinpoint areas that could use safety upgrades, such as improved lighting, security cameras, and more secure doors.

Public colleges and universities are invited to submit an electronic application through July 16, and awards are expected to be announced in August.

K-12 public schools will receive application information in mid-to-late summer, and that money will be awarded in early 2022.