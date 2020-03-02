Developer, high school students join forces to urge COTA to offer free rides

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An unlikely partnership between a successful developer and five high school juniors could someday save money for tens of thousands of central Ohio families.

Developer Bob Weiler, a former member of both the COTA board and the Columbus School Board, has been working for years to have rides on COTA buses be free for all passengers.

Now, five students at Walnut Ridge High School are trying to turn his idea into a movement.

“You could now have families who don’t have any money or who are very poor and in poverty, they could now get a job and be able to pursue what they want because they can put money in their pocket,” said Walnut Ridge junior Diamonique Jackson.

“We’re trying to teach these kids how important it is to work and to be able to work and they want to work and yet those four dollars they have to pay, and they are not being paid for the most part for their internships,” Weiler said.

