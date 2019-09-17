Detective: Skylar Ricardson likely isn’t innocent

CARLISLE, Ohio (WCMH) — She was acquitted of murder by the courts, but the lead detective in the case isn’t convinced Skylar Richardson is innocent.

Richardson is the young woman from Carlisle, Oh. convicted of abusing the corpse of her unborn child when she was 18.

However, she was found not guilty of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering children after arguing the child was stillborn.

Now retired, Warren County Lt. John Faine interviewed Richardson following her arrest.

“Just from experience, a lot of times over the course of my career, people who are guilty are the ones who are so adamantly, defiantly, telling us overtly, ‘I didn’t do this, I didn’t do this,’ Faine said. “That was part of it and then just the secrecy.

At one point, the county coroner told Faine they were 100 percent certain Richardson set the baby on fire, according to Faine.

Richardson denied the allegation, but later backtracked, admitting she tried and even said she maybe saw the baby move and make noise.

The defense argued these confessions were false and based on coercion from detectives who were falsely nice.

Richardson was sentenced to three years probation.