COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southeast Ohio Kroger workers has sent details of a new contract offer being put to a vote next week, documents obtained by NBC4 show.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 wrote in a public press release that it “will continue to meet with members over the coming days about this most recent offer.” NBC4 on Friday obtained a copy of details of that new proposal, which came from the same online email account that has sent previous union documents.

Under the newest version of the proposal sent to members, 85% would receive a front-loaded $1.00 wage increase starting Oct. 23, according to the documents. If a majority of voting union members ratify the contract when they vote Tuesday through Thursday of next week, it would stave off any further motion toward a labor strike.

The $2,500 bonus going to department heads, assistant department heads and full-time top rate associates — from the previously rejected contract — would also remain, according to the offer documents. It would also adjust the proposed wage progression structure as workers step up positions, according to an email sent to union members.

The UFCW announced Wednesday that Kroger and the union had reached an agreement, after two consecutive days of bargaining. It was the first time the grocer and union bargaining committee had met since UFCW members turned down what Kroger called its “last, best and final offer.” On Sept. 16, the UFCW informed its members that 55% of more than 6,700 members turned down that third tentative contract agreement offered by the grocery chain, despite both the union leadership and Kroger encouraging passage.

Eighty-two stores and around 12,500 workers within the Columbus division would be under the new contract. Those stores stretch throughout central and southeastern Ohio.

Kroger did not respond to a request for comment as of Friday evening, and the union did not respond for any additional comment beyond what it sent out in a press release.