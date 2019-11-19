Despite weather extremes, Christmas tree crop doing well

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite all of our weather extremes, Christmas trees are looking just fine for the holidays.

﻿Jim Gibson, Owner of Timbuk Farms said, “We have a great crop this year. We had a tremendous amount of rain early on in May, June and July which was a little difficult at the time, but the rewards of that are that we had a really good growing season.”

Especially since these trees grow about a foot a year. So this year’s heavy rain and dry spell could impact how your family’s tree looks not only this year but several years from now.

“It did give all the trees got good growth, so even the younger trees did benefit from it a little. And then 3 or 4 years down the road, you’ll see fresh, full trees,” Gibson said.

This could even be good for your wallet since it does not look like trees will be in short supply.

“Prices are pretty much stable. They do take 8 years, and we try to raise really good trees, so we have a really good supply this year for our customers. So, I think i that prices will be very stable and similar to let year.”

And if you want to keep your trees green for as long as possible in your home, make sure that they have plenty of water.

“If you do a good job on that, the tree will last 30 or 40 days in the house. We’ve had them last longer even. And the fact that we’ve had good cool weather, cold weather this year, they’re going to be hard and good, and should have really good success with them in the house this year,” Gibson said.

If you want to come out to Timcuk Farms and pick out a tree of your own, they’ll be open for that starting the day after Thanksgiving through the Sunday before Christmas.

Christmas tree prices vary based on factors like the type of tree and height. Most trees range from $39.99 to $99.99, some larger trees could be more expensive.