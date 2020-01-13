Despite violent start to year, Columbus leaders optimistic homicide rates will continue downward trend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a violent start to 2020, Columbus city leaders say they’re optimistic homicide rates will continue on a downward trend.

Columbus Police are investigating eight homicides in the year’s first 13 days. All of the cases happened on the city’s east and southeast sides.

“I don’t think anyone wants to live in an area with violent crime, so certainly if they weren’t already aware, I hope they’re now aware,” said Columbus Police Deputy Chief Tim Becker of the Criminal Investigations Division.

He explained the concentration of crime, while likely an indication of larger issues, makes it easier for law enforcement to dedicate gang and drug resources to a smaller area.

Police said the first two homicides of the year happened as a direct result of domestic violence. Investigators suspect a man killed his wife and young child before taking his own life in a double homicide-suicide.

Over the ensuing 12 days, six others lost their lives in shootings. Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said, in keeping with trends from previous years, most of the victims were from the same demographic.

“The trends that we’ve seen over the last few years are the majority of our victims are African-American men, some you could say in the prime of their lives, anywhere between 20 and 40 years of age,” Dr. Roberts explained.

She said the city is pouring resources into public outreach, neighborhood canvassing following violent crimes, and better access to resources. She credits declining yearly homicide totals to such collaborations as the Violent Crime Review group, saying eight different city departments spent last year knocking on more than 1,600 doors after violent incidents.

“Now that we feel like we have a good foundation in that area, now as time goes on I think we’re going to see a reduction in the violent crime,” she said.

Homicide numbers during the first two weeks of the year have fluctuated dramatically over recent years:

2020 — 8

2019 — 4

2018 — 8

2017 — 3

2016 — 10

2015 — 0

Police said early numbers rarely reflect in yearly totals.

“It is alarming to us, it is concerning to us, but it is not predictive of what the year’s going to look like,” Becker explained. “We need to do better with those who are involved in violence and help them so they can reduce that violent behavior and we don’t lose lives.”

Over the past several years, rates have been declining:

2017 — 152

2018 — 115

2019 — 104

Roberts touted the city’s willingness to collaborate with neighborhoods, but she acknowledged there is more work to be done.

